DIY Serum For Healthy Hair

Every girl wants their hair to be shiny, thick, healthy, and voluminous. So grow your hair with ingredients that are easily found in your kitchen. DIY hair serum that will help you to get smoother and stronger hair in just a few months.

For DIY serum, you need

1. One Bottle

2. Old Mascara Wand

3. Avocado oil

4.Coconut Oil

5. Castor Oil

How To: Take a bottle and add these three oils. Then shake the bottle so that it gets to mix. Take a spoolie from an old tube of mascara until all the makeup is gone from the bristles. Dunk the wand in the mixture, making sure it’s thoroughly coated. Then brush the oil-coated wand anywhere like on beard, lashes, brows, or after shampooing your hair.

That’s it! A treat to your hair.