DIY Toning Shampoo: How To Fix Brassy Hair

I know how it feels to have brassy hair. Because I have dyed it so much in the past, my hair has a tendency to become bright orange. When I went to the salon for a toner, it did look gorgeous again… For a couple of weeks. After that short amount of time, my hair would look the same as before I went through the pain and agony, and spent a lot of money. So since toners weren’t working well enough, I searched for DIY solutions.

I have this shampoo toning method that is quick, easy, and removes the brassiness! I try to remember to use it about every month to keep my blonde on the ashy side instead of brassy.

For directions,





* you will need: purple shampoo, baking soda, 10 vol cream developer, stained/old towel, cup, spoon or stirrer, conditioner

* Mix together in a plastic container: as much purple shampoo as you would need to wash your hair, 2 TBS baking soda, 2 TBS 10vol developer.

If you have short hair, use 1 TBS of baking soda and developer. The baking soda helps to really scrub all of the styling product build-up and tap water gunk out of your hair. The developer helps to open the cuticle so the purple in your shampoo can have more of an effect.

* Tip your hair over the showerhead or sink and drench your hair in hot water. Make it as hot as you can stand to open your hair’s cuticle.

* Apply the shampoo mixture all over and lather, but do not rinse yet. Because the shampoo makes it sudsy, it's very easy to spread to every part of my hair and make sure it's all covered without all the sectioning I need to evenly apply toner or dye.

* Pop the towel on your head and let the shampoo sit for 10-30 minutes, depending on how brassy your hair is. You can check the progress by rinsing your ends.

* Rinse your hair with cool water, and use some deep conditioner. When I have time, I like to let that sit for a few minutes before I rinse it out, also.