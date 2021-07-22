Do actresses like Tabu and Vidya Balan have to prove their talent more than actors in Bollywood?

Just think about it, movies of actors rake in much more money commercially even if they have average or poor plotlines. The alternative to most massy movies such as those of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar are "women-centric" movies. Most of the actresses leading in these films are Tabu, Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, and Taapsee Pannu. All these actresses are absolutely phenomenal at their craft. Tabu's effortless acting to Vidya shattering norms and carrying off Kahaani on her own, they deserve all the hype.





SRK and Salman used to experiment with a lot of different movies before but have narrowed it down to their mass appeal now. But there's the fact that they have an established stardom which can't be compared to the actresses mentioned. On the other hand, what I find surprising is that Ajay and Akshay who are not all that great in terms of acting (no offense, but they seem very average) enjoy massive box office success. I find Tabu and Vidya to be far better in terms of acting but they have to continuously prove themselves.





It's almost like actors can be average to carry films but actresses have to be exceptionally talented in order to do so.