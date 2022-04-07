Do big filmmakers still not believe Shahid's talent?

Before Kabir Singh came out the public and the filmmakers themselves did not believe in Shahid's talent. Today the actor is always in news for his work but I wonder why isn't any big banner approaching him for work. During the promotions Shahid revealed he had to go and ask big filmmakers work as he was new to the 200-300 corer club. He said, he didn't know how this worked. Now after so many did you know the actor still does this? He doesn't wait for them to come and ask. Shahid takes an initiative and goes to these filmmakers.

Today, Shahid is known to be one of the most fine actors in the industry. He has immense talent and yet filmmakers choose to work with actors with 0 talent.

What are your views on this?