  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Do hair serums work towards hair growth? Check out this review to know

So I recently tried Minimalist Hair Growth (Actives 18%) Hair Serum for Hair Fall Control. This serums contains Redensyl, Procapil & More ingredients that are said to promote hair growth. This was my first time trying out a serum for hair! It claims to be a powerful hair growth serum with a blend of 5 proven ingredients (capixyl, redensyl, procapil, anagain, and baicapil) in a high concentration of 18%. A potent combination of peptides and extracts for fuller, thicker hair. It's features include


Hair growth formula: A super potent, multi-functional hair growth serum containing 5 proven ingredients. Capixyl 5% + redensyl 3% + procapil 3% + anagain 3% + baicapil 4%. Starts to show reduction in hair fall by 4th week and new hair growth by 8th week.


Safe and powerful: A completely safe, yet powerful serum for both men and women, that can be used everyday without any side-effects that are generally associated with other treatments.


Potent ingredients: Infused with saw palmetto extract and sanguisorba officinalis (SO) root extract to further boost the performance of the serum.


High quality ingredients: All ingredients are sourced from leading suppliers - capixyl (Lucas Meyer, Canada), redensyl (Givaudan, Switzerland), procapil (Sederma, UK), AnaGain (Mibelle AG, Switzerland), baicapil (Provital, Spain)


Clean and transparent formulations: This formula has a pH value of 5.0- to 6.0 and is fragrance free and silicone free.


It showed minimal results on my scalp for hair growth but the texture of my hair changed. It's a little oily and takes time to get absorbed so it's best to apply it at night. So, would you try this serum?
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications