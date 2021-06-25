Do Harry Potter movies deserve the hype? What do you think?

To start off, I want to declare that I am a 'Potter head' and my guilty pleasure is watching Harry Potter movies whenever I can. So, I will point out the good parts only. But, you can share the cons as well.





I love to live in a fantasy world and what can be better than Hogwarts? Harry Potter is the story of good over evil with some magic and wizardry. It also shows true friendship and what friends can do for each other. The cast can never be replaced and the golden trio Harry-Hermione-Ron is forever to stay.





J K Rowling's best novel series that was turned into a film series will be my forever favourite. Such great stories, such wonderful acting performances, and such grandeur VFX. I feel it deserves the hype, what about you?





Watch them on Amazon Prime Video.