Do Mama Earth products have no side-effects?

As we all know Mama Earth products are natural and organic. Today, this brand is known to be one of the most trusted brands in the country. The ingredients used in Mama Earth products are dermatologist tested and chemical-free which is what attracts it's customers. People just don't appreciate the brand because it's safe and home-based but also because it helps plant trees which is good for the environment. I have tried and swear by some of the products from Mama Earth. These products include hair and face products like face wash, face mask, hair mask, shampoo and also the tan removal scrub.

As they say, if there's good then there's bad and so the same with Mama Earth. Over the years, I have come across and heard my friends complaint about some Mama Earth products but as I have never faced any issue. Have you faced any side-effects because of Mama Earth products?