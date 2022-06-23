Do Mamaearth products have side effects? Here's the truth
Mamaearth products are widely known among people today. Their products have helped so many people with their skin and hair products but have also been a nightmare for many. Many people have appreciated the products but some people have not been satisfied. Sensitive or dry skin types usually face this problem. As the skin is already dry and sensitive, the products at a time can be harmful to them even if they're meant to be for dry skin. I have dry and sensitive skin but as of now, I haven't faced any problems with Mamaearth products. Whereas my friend has but only with certain products. It's always safe to consult your dermatologist before applying any product to your skin.