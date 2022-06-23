  1. Home
Do Mamaearth products have side effects? Here's the truth

Mamaearth products are widely known among people today. Their products have helped so many people with their skin and hair products but have also been a nightmare for many. Many people have appreciated the products but some people have not been satisfied. Sensitive or dry skin types usually face this problem. As the skin is already dry and sensitive, the products at a time can be harmful to them even if they're meant to be for dry skin. I have dry and sensitive skin but as of now, I haven't faced any problems with Mamaearth products. Whereas my friend has but only with certain products. It's always safe to consult your dermatologist before applying any product to your skin.

Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 52 mins ago

How to whiten your skin overnight?

yoghurt, lemon juice, and turmeric There is no better pack of home remedies for glowing skin in one day for instant glow, especially for oily skin. To make this pack, combine 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, yoghurt, and 2 teaspoons lemon juice. Apply it to your face and massage it in gently, like a scrub.
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by filmykudi . 16 hours ago

Is oily skin good? Here are 7 benefits of having an oily skin

There have been times when we have heard our pals complaining about their skin, especially if they have oily skin. For ages, people have believed oily skin is bad and people should do home remedies to make sure they improve their skin type. For the people who are not sure what oily skin is let me tell you. The meaning of oily skin is already there in its name. When your skin has an excess of oil which later shows as shiny or greasy in appearance is known as oily skin. You may wonder if it's good to have oily skin. Well, according to several dermatologists, it's not a bad thing to have oily skin. Surprisingly, there are so many benefits to having oily skin. Listed below are 7 benefits of having oily skin:

  1. Keeps the skin smooth and thick - Agreed, oily skin appears to be more greasy and shinny but if you keep that aside, oily skin makes sure your skin is smooth and thick. People who have oily skin have an overproducing sebaceous gland. This helps the inner skin layer remain thick which prevents any lines to be formed on her face, especially the forehead.  
  2.  Protection from sun rays - Vitamin E is contained in most cosmetic products and has been used in dermatology for over 50 years today. With the help of vitamin E, you can protect your skin from the sun's rays. For oil skin types, vitamin E is already present in the skin which automatically acts as a sunscreen for the skin. 
  3. Reduces the risk of wrinkles - Wrinkles are known as a sign of aging. Today, so many youngsters are also seen with wrinkles but do not only mean because they're growing. A sign of wrinkles at an early age can also mean your skin type is dry. Having oily skin means the risk of wrinkles reduces. As oily skin has sebaceous glands, it prevents wrinkles. I don't think anyone of us is fans of looking old at a young age. 
  4.  Requires less Skin care - Skin care is an essential aspect of our life. Skin care helps us keep our skin in the pact and healthy. Having oily skin does not require you to have a detailed skin-care routine, unlike dry skin. This does not mean skin care is not at all required. In comparison with dry skin, oily skin does not require many products in their skincare routine 
  5. Start aging slower - Somewhere or the other we all don't want to grow old. Who doesn't enjoy being young right? With the help of oily skin, you start aging slower. This happens because the skin protects you from harmful UV rays, helps prevent wrinkles and your skin does not require chemical products to make your face shine. 
  6. Keeps your skin hydrated - Oily skin can at times look "gross" for some people but the fact they don't realize is, that the sweat on oily skin gets helps the skin stay hydrated. The process of sweat evaporating from your skin is majorly important for thermoregulation. 
  7. Helps balance the skin - It is believed that oily skin types help balance the pH. As the oily is naturally produced, it protects you from bacteria and infections.
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Spyder Reddy . 25 hours ago

Truth about Turmeric face pack for skin whitening

Turmeric is India's golden spice and a kitchen staple. Apart from giving curry its distinctive yellow colour, turmeric has long been used in beauty treatments; it is still used in homes today to improve skin health and texture. To achieve that special wedding glow, Indian brides frequently use turmeric-based beauty treatments. Turmeric powder combined with gramme flour is a natural scrub that is extremely gentle on the skin.


It also helps to remove excess oil from the skin. To make a paste, combine turmeric powder and gramme flour with a little water. Use a circular motion to apply this mixture to your skin. Wash your face to reveal smooth, flawless skin. Lemon juice is bleaching, and turmeric adds radiance. Turmeric powder combined with lemon juice can aid in the removal of pigmentation and discoloration.


Your skin tone will become more even with continued use. Antifungal properties are shared by turmeric and coconut oil. Coconut oil is an excellent moisturiser. Apply turmeric powder mixed with pure coconut oil to your skin to reduce redness, inflammation, and dry patches. Your skin will feel rejuvenated after wiping it down with a damp cloth.


When used on a daily basis, this simple mixture can help reduce unwanted hair growth. Make a paste of turmeric root and water by rubbing it on a clean, uneven surface. Apply this mixture to areas where you want to reduce hair growth, allow to dry, and then wash away with water. Do this as frequently as possible to notice a difference. 
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 25 hours ago

5 Best Hair oils for fast hair growth in India

We all want our hair to be healthy and strong. In fact, even minor hair loss should be cause for concern. We're sure you've tried a variety of products and home remedies to combat the problem of falling hair, but there's nothing more effective than oiling.


  • KHADI NATURAL TULSI HERBAL HAIR OIL

Hair loss is one of the most common issues that most of us face. To address the issue, we must take some steps to keep our trees healthy. Tulsi, amla, neem, shikakai, and sesame oil are all present in the Khadi Natural Tulsi Herbal Hair Oil.


  • Aroma Magic Stimulate

The Aroma Magic Stimulate is an oil that can be used as a hair elixir. This oil moisturises your dry scalp and controls hair growth. This oil has a long list of benefits for your mane, from reducing hair loss and stimulating hair growth to improving shine and thickness! It also soothes the scalp and treats inflammation.


  • Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil

Botanical extracts are used in the Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil. This oil is made with a blend of herbs such as mulethi, coconut oil, goat's milk, amla, and bhringraj, all of which are known to promote hair growth. These Ayurvedic ingredients not only strengthen but also grow your hair. The best part is that this oil's texture is not too sticky, but it also treats dryness.


  • Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Hair Oil

Who among us does not wish for long, healthy hair? Trichup Hair Fall Controls Herbal Hair Oil is made from Ayurvedic plants and contains potent herbs such as amla, yashtimadhu, neem, bhringaraj, and many more that have the ability to strengthen your hair roots and promote hair growth. Furthermore, this herbal oil adds shine to your hair. It is suitable for all hair types and produces immediate results!  
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 45 hours ago

What do cleansers do? Are they essential?

A facial cleanser is a skincare product used to remove make-up, dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and other types of pollutants from the skin, helping to keep pores clear and prevent skin conditions such as acne. Finding the best cleanser can be tough given there are so many options. Regular cleansing is essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Cleaning aids the effectiveness of anti-aging products and treatments. Cleaning aids in the maintenance of proper pore size. Cleansing promotes proper skin hydration and prevents excess oil production.
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 92 hours ago

Is it okay to use vitamin C serum everyday?

Vitamin C moisturisers are also becoming more popular, according to Dr. Lamb, and should be used at the end of your skin-care routine. And the answer to the question of whether you can take vitamin C every day is yes.

Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 93 hours ago

Kylie Jenner's skincare tips for a naturally glowing skin

1. Makeup Remover. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes.

2. Cleansers. Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash

.3. Exfoliators. Kylie Skin Walnut Face Scrub

.4. Toners. Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner.

5. Serum Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum.

6. Spot Treatment. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion.

7. Moisturizer.

8. Eye Creams. 
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by UmangiFans . 122 hours ago

How Many Times Did Kim go Under a Knife? What are the face surgeries she went through to look this good?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's ever-changing appearances are now so frequent that it's difficult to keep up. From lip fillers to bum lifts, the family has curated a beauty image that has gone viral on social media. Kim Kardashian has nipped and tucked her body, just like her sisters, and we have before and after photos to prove it. Botox and rumoured nose job While Kim Kardashian maintains that she is mostly natural, the reality star has admitted that she has had Botox and laser hair removal on her face in the past. When asked she denied doing a nose job. She said What's funny about my nose, it's my biggest insecurity. I always want to get my nose done... I went to the doctor, I had them take the pictures, he showed me what it would look like and it just didn't - I wouldn't look the same." Professionals believe Kim has had more work done, speculating that fillers and non-surgical contouring may have been among her recent procedures. "In my professional opinion, I believe Kim has undergone multiple non-surgical procedures to subtly change the shape and appearance of her facial features," MYA Cosmetic Surgery surgeon said. 
Xoxo Gossip Girl : She is Plastic
0 REPLY 122 hours ago
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 123 hours ago

What is so unique in Kim Kardashian's Skincare Products?

The first time I read that Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line is a 9 step beauty routine I found myself quite distant from the Skincare Cohorts. To lather some serums and moisturiser is a quintessential practice. But to follow a 9 step Skincare routine would be a task for a girl like me who is surrounded by tasks the entire days and hits the sack right after it. Luckily, I found out why this Kim Kardashian Skincare line is a 9 step routine. Another section of the caption assures fans that they will not be disappointed. "Every bottle in my new line contains the knowledge I've gained along the way." Refillable packaging and clean, science-backed ingredients will nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity." Designed to suit all skin types, it offers nine products for the perfect skincare routine:


* Cleanser

* Toner

* Exfoliator

* Hyaluronic acid serum

* Vitamin C8 serum

* Eye cream

* Face cream

* Oil drops

* Night oil


"Introducing SKKN BY KIM, an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science," says the website's introduction. Kim's dream was to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people looking for high-performance skincare at home."  
Katrinaforever : Kimmy is the best
0 REPLY 122 hours ago
