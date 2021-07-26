Do OTT Shows Like Family Man And Mirzapur Serve As Porn For Thoughts?

Recently comedian, Sunil Pal at an event, talked about the unnecessary need of web series which cannot be watched at home because of its content. He further said that shows like Mirzapur, Family man and other such web series take advantage of censorship not being there, to create a false idea of life and relationships among the audience. Talking about how he hates the people responsible for making such shows, he said that such content also serves as porn for the society.

While the comedian makes a valid point, we also know that web series in India is a new and developing concept, hence the censorship mandate dosen’t apply to it yet. As for whether these shows are healthy for children and the society, we all know that it does have a negative impact but no one is perfect. These shows serve as an entertainment to the audience, which is highly fictional and people should watch it for that reason only, they also have age groups and content warnings before one can start to watch, that’s enough to stop yourself from watching it altogether.

Filmmaker’s and producers have always had their hands tied by censor boards and now they finally have an outlet to show the kind of content and language that is relatable to our country. Talking about content that hurts the communities sentiments, our public will themselves not appreciate it and make it their duty to have it taken down, thus writers won’t take such risks. What's your take on web series showing abusive and obscene content? Should producers limit their content according to the censor board decisions?