Do Smokey Eyes Go With The Red Lipstick?

According to me, yes, smokey eyes go best with red lipstick. If one will go with the nude shade the makeup look will not give that attractive look on your face. When you try this look, the main attraction of the face which will look more vibrant is your eyes and lips. So while you go for this look your eyebrows must be in a perfect shape that suits your face and must always go for a winged eyeliner look. The makeup on the face must be minimal. Smokey eyes with the red glossy lipstick suits every skin tone and hair look. You can try the black or brown smokey eyes and this works well with the red glossy lipstick. A lighter lipstick shade or nude shade will not brighten the lips. The minimal you look the better you look.

What do you think that smokey eyes go better with red lipstick? Tell me in the comment section below.