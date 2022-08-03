Do South Indian movies receive less criticism than Bollywood movies?

Recently, I've given a lot of thought to the never-ending argument between Bollywood and the south Indian film business, which is rife with divergent viewpoints.





A lot of praise is being given to The South Cinema for their most recent films. The content they produced, ranging from RRR to KGF to Pushpa, had enormous box figures and was adored by the janta. In contrast, a small number of viewers enjoyed Bollywood films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Badhai Do.





Every entertainment industry has issues that need to be resolved. However, it appears that Bollywood's situation is getting worse as a result of the audience's continued vitriol. Why Bollywood receives more content criticism than South movies is my question? Why?





People compare the worst Bollywood movies with the best south movies, which leads them to believe that the south is the model for tremendous content.





Bollywood is watched by the entire nation of India, which makes it even more important—or tragic, depending on how you look at it. It's simply a matter of exposure. Wider complaints will start to surface when south Indian and other regional films receive more exposure in the north.





I also believe the cinema of South India has a compelling narrative. And employ more actors and actresses capable of playing any part. I'm sorry to report, but Bollywood currently lacks a lot. A few actors have potential, but the plot won't be compelling if they play those roles. And when it comes to actresses, I don't think anyone has a lot of potential. They seem to arrive for two songs, some romance, and then leave (no importance in the script). No offence intended.





You cannot dispute the superiority of the stories produced in the South vs Bollywood. With regard to cinematography, music, and moving past most of the gimmicky comic material they used to count on, the south has gone a very far way over the years. I'm sure it still exists, albeit less frequently. It's really reassuring to see how unafraid the South is to act and display some of life's ugliest aspects.





Regardless of the industry, Bollywood must now step up its content game and put an end to the boycott trend. Do you agree?











