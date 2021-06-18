Do star kids like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday seem to imitate Kareena Kapoor in their initial works?

Prior to Karan Johar launching multiple star kids, Kareena had found fame in one of his movies. With her essaying the character of 'Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she became a sensation.





Skip to years later and Alia Bhatt starts creating buzz with her debut in Student of the Year. Under the wing of Karan Johar, the actress saw considerable success. She started out with commercial movies just as Kareena had. Neither of the actresses took up roles that were too small and didn't have substantial focus on them. Later, both went on to deliver good performances in certain films. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, went on to star in Student of the Year 2 and her acting tried to match Kareena's older vibe.





In some of her early interviews such as that on Koffee With Karan, a lot of Alia's mannerisms were similar to Kareena's. Ananya's way of speaking in interviews and reactions are also reminscent of Kareena's. Don't you also feel that a lot of the recent starkids, in one or the other way, have tried to emulate Kareena's style?