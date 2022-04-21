Do these hints point towards a new relationship blooming between Navya and Siddhant in Bollywood?

With so many reports claiming a new couple in Bollywood should we consider these as hints?

From Instagram comments to post curious fans have not missed one bit. Many fans saw the rumored couple commenting on each other's post. Other than just commenting fans have also noticed some similar post between Navya and Siddhant. Recently Navya had posted a picture of herself and captioned it "by the" with some emoji. In the picture one can see a bright moon at the back. After this Siddhant posted a video and captioned the post as, "Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!"

What do you guys think about this?