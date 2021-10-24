Do we really need a sequel to Shahid Kapoor's Ishq vishq?

In the early 2000s, the film Ishq Vishk, which was released in 2003, was every youngster's favourite. Even though we have grown up and become adults, our deep passion for the romantic saga remains the same after 18 years. Here's some good news for Ishq Vishk enthusiasts.





The sequel to Ishq Vishq has already begun; Producer Ramesh Taurani and his team have begun work on the script; development on it had been halted for a while due to the pandemic and a few other projects already in the works; however, work on the second part of Ishq Vishq has resumed, and Mr Taurani will begin looking for a director and actors as soon as a final script is locked. Will it, however, feature the originals' lead actors? So far, no cast members have been confirmed, but we're excited to see what the film has in store! Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao made their acting debuts in this film. Their on-screen chemistry was so hot and charming that many assumed something was going on between them.





Since hearing that Ishq Vishk 2 is in the works, I've been debating whether or not we really need a sequel to this film.