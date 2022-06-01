Do we want to see any more young actresses working with aged actors in Bollywood?

One thing Bollywood and other film industries are famous for is, pairing up young actresses with aged actors in films. For some reason, this tradition has been going on for decades, and sadly the audience has liked it. Some couples look good but then are also some who look weird. I came across an article that had a similar discussion and many people said that they don't see an issue with that as long as the storyline is good. For me, the storyline and the actors who play the characters have good chemistry on-screen or do not matter the most. Actors like Salman and Disha seem quite odd in my opinion. But when I look at Ajay and Rakul I would prefer them over Salman and Disha. Now, with Samrat Prithviraj's release, there is a huge age gap between the actress and actor. Without watching the movie, I don't think I will comment on the chemistry.

One of the main reasons filmmakers insist on aged actors with young actresses is because somewhere they know the audience has a lot of trust in a particular actor who is playing the role. Due to this thought, there is very less chance of the film drowning because of the actors.