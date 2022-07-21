Do you agree after Prithvi Raj, Manushi Chillar needs to be very selective about the movies?

Manushi Chhillar, a former Miss World, made her big-budget Bollywood debut in Samrat Pithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

The 25-year-old diva will now work with John Abraham on her upcoming film.

Indeed, Manushi portrays the female protagonist in Tehran, the upcoming action thriller starring John Abraham.

The film, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Arun Gopalan, is based on actual events.

The creators released images from the sets to Instagram on Tuesday, July 19. Manushi appears combat-ready in the photos with short hair and a gun, whereas John has a thick beard and moustache.

