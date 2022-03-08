Do you agree with Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt who us experiencing stardom completely in a new after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi and now she has also signed a Netflix Hollywood series called The Heart of Stone, which also has Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

She shared her good word motivational quote on her Instagram story which totally relates to her GANGUBAI'S character and it looks like Alia has not yet bid adieu to one of her biggest loved movie character so far!

The quote also tells us that Alia is right now the happiest person. She is also very excited to begin her work and step foot into Hollywood with her new Netflix series!

How excited are you to see her and do you think Alia Bhatt would be successful as an actor in Hollywood too?