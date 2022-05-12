Do you agree that Alia has finally taken over Deepika?

It's a NO from my side !!

No doubt Alia is performing way better than anyone would have thought after her performance in STUDENT OF THE YEAR !!

She is giving hit movies one after another since then. Her amazing acting performances in the movies like UDATA PUNJAB, HIGHWAY, DEAR ZINDAGI have drawn the attention not only of the public but also critics !!

Talking about Deepika no wonder she is one of the great actresses​ of all time and the BEST currently !!