Do you agree that Arjun Kapoor is a better host, entertainer, and comedian than an actor?

Arjun Kapoor is funny. He is undoubtedly entertaining. I love his comic timings and his screen presence when he cracks a joke. But I hate his acting. It seems like his father makes some calls for him to be cast in any movie. I wouldn't deny that Arjun has potential, but his potential strictly lies in hosting and presenting. He can make it big there. Arjun Kapoor should accept defeat as an actor and start trying as a host.