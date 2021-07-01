Do you agree with Birthday Boy Parambrata Chattopadhyay when he says Hindi Cinema is not National Cinema?

Kahaani fame Parambrata Chattopadhyay who turns 41 years old today, began his career with Bengali movies and television. The actor, director and producer predominantly works in the Bengali industry but he has also given a taste of his talent to the audience of Hindi Cinema with his amazing work in Kahaani, Pari, Bulbbul and most recently Zee5’s Black Widows and Tiki Taka. An interesting fact about Parambrata is that he is related to the legendary Padma Shri winner Indian film director and screenwriter Ritwik Kumar Ghatak.

In a panel discussion at India Today Conclave East in 2019, Parambrata Chatterjee talked about the importance of calling regional cinema as language cinema or else it automatically implies that Hindi cinema is national cinema which is quiet debatable.

With the rise of OTT platforms, the audience has finally started to acknowledge and appreciate the cinema from different regions. It is definitely accepted more all across our country. Do you also think we should start calling regional cinema, ‘language cinema’ now? Also, can Hindi cinema ever be known as the National Cinema?