Do you agree that Disney's Maleficent is the villain whom we all love?

Whenever my mood goes downward, I watch Disney movies, and it works like magic. So yesterday, when I was watching 'Maleficent', I realised that this film is not about Good vs Evil. It's about a beautiful bond that grows with love, trust, and respect. When the prince kisses Aurora, the sleeping beauty, she doesn't wake up. But when Maleficent does with all her heart, it breaks the curse instantly. Maleficent is that evil villain whom we all loved at the end. Do you agree? Have you watched Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning? What are your thoughts?

Maleficent streams on Disney+ Hotstar.