Do you agree with Farah Khan's take on nepotism?

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show 'Pinch.' In one of the promos of her episode, Farah talks about nepotism. She said that she gets trolled for even saying hello online and hit back at those armchair critics. Farah then talked about nepotism in Bollywood and put the ball in the viewer's court.

She said: "Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ki beti ki photo, ya Kareena ka bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture).

Do you think she is right about that? Last year, Kareena Kapoor said something similar on Barkha Dutt's show. When asked about nepotism, she said that it's the audience who pays and watches the films of a starkid. No one is forcing them to watch anything.

I agree a certain section is obsessed with starkids, but does that mean that we are to be blamed for nepotism? When award shows are biased towards starkids, or when a star kid replaces a talented outsider in a film. Is the audience responsible for all that?