Do you agree with Jackky Bhagnani?

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has talked about what it is that could be ailing Bollywood cinema currently.

Jackky says: "We need to make good commercial films that resonate with the whole of India. I take the success of the last few films as a great sign of revival of cinema as a mass entertainment medium."

"All kinds of audiences enjoying one particular film is actually great. Common audience is telling us something and we must listen. It's not about north or south, it's about coming up with good quality entertainers." With his penchant for mass entertainers, the young producer hopes to bring a renewed and fresh perspective to his content that will emotionally resonate with the mass audience.