Do you agree with Kangana Ranaut when she calls Bollywood a 'toxic' place?

Usually I don't agree with Kangana but this time I feel like she is right. Kangana's new film Thalaivii will be out on theatres this friday and she has openly favored the regional film industries over Bollywood.

In an interview, she said that breaking into Bollywood is like breaching the Great Wall of China, and admitted that because she is still new in south India, she has a ‘very superficial’ view of the regional film industries.

She added, “A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be".

Do you agree with Kangana?