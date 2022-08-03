Do you agree Katrina Kaif is a breath of fresh air in Phone Booth trailer

Ever since i saw the first poster of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot I'm eagerly waiting to get more glimpses of the film. Having not made them wait for longer, finally the trailer of this most awaited comedy of horrors is here and i guarantee it is the most haunting yet the funniest trailer you would witness this year.

it has also kept my attention for witnessing Katrina Kaif coming as the prettiest Ghost for the first time.