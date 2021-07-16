Do you agree that Katrina Kaif walked so that Nora Fatehi could run?

Katrina Kaif turns 38 today and on the occasion of her birthday, it's a given that the actress has made a name for herself in terms of dancing. Nobody's saying she's the best actress out there, and I think even her fans recognise and are aware of that. But she's got some memorable songs that one can immediately recall.





Before Katrina, I can mostly just think of Helen who created a whole niche of dance numbers in movies. Now when we think of dance we immediately go to Nora Fatehi who is also a great dancer. Having Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli, and Kala Chashma to her credit, she's also talked about how she wants to go forward in her career.





I feel like one of the reasons Nora was able to establish the kind of career she has in Bollywood is because Katrina had already popularised it. What are your thoughts?