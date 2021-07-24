Do you agree with Kriti Sanon that Bollywood is more accepting of outsiders today?

Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Mimi', where she is playing the role of a surrogate mother in small-town India. In an interview with News18, Kriti talked about her journey in the industry, "The industry today is far more accepting of outsiders. I chose this career knowing this reality (that star kids are favoured). I get to take credit for my achievements for which I am pretty proud of myself."





There might be some truth to what she said, but there is also a flip side to the coin. Every other week there is news of a new starkid getting a launch. From Shanaya Kapoor to Suhana Khan, these starkids are making the buzz even before their debut.





So of course we have the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pratik Gandhi, and Kriti Sanon. But the numbers are still minuscule compared to actors from within the fraternity. I think we have a long way to go.





So do you agree with Kriti Sanon?