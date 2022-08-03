Do you agree with me that Koffee with Karan season 7 is a big flop?

Is it just me, or is Koffee with Karan's current season very dull? I firmly believe that Koffee with Karan has reached the end of its useful life and should not be continued.

I'm not prepared for the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan, which Karan Johar has hinted at the hotstar event recently.

It was exciting when Koffee with Karan would air every four years or so, but now days it all looks so planned, everyone plays it safe, and the guests seem to be all newcomers when we'd rather see the great icons. The quality of the show is steadily declining, and they have made it appear as though it is a platform for promoting movies.

Do you honestly think they should change the guest and their conversational topic so that we can get a glance, or do you think they should allow the audience choose the questions they want to ask? How do you feel?