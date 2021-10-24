Do you agree with Nawazuddin Siddiqui that OTT has become a dumping ground?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a name for himself in both films as well as OTT shows. But ever since the pandemic began, the boom on OTT came with a cast. Nawaz's last OTT outings were in 2020, 'Serious Man' and 'Raat Akeli Hai.' But now he has distanced himself from the streaming platform.

He told Bollywood Hungama: "The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say. When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance. Now that freshness is gone. It’s become a dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform."

Nawaz won't be doing any more OTT shows/films. Do you agree with his comments?