Do you agree with Nawazuddin Siddiqui that OTT has become pure business for Bollywood?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented and in-demand actors in Bollywood today. He was also one of the first to foray into the streaming scene with Netflix's 'Sacred Games', along with Saif Ali Khan. But today he has a different feeling about that medium. We have been seeing a truckload of content being put up on OTT platforms, especially since the pandemic started.

Nawaz, during an interview with a web portal, said that OTT isn't coming up with engaging content anymore. He felt that what started off well has now lost its novelty. He said: "People have a habit of turning art into a business and OTT has also become a money-making business for production houses."

I can't help but agree with Nawaz as the quality of films and shows we are getting on streaming is very substandard. What are your thoughts on this? Do you agree with him?