Do you agree with Nia Sharma that starkids won't be looked at without their surnames?

Popular television actress Nia Sharma has dropped some truth bombs in an interview recently. She said that if the names of Bollywood starkids were kept aside, they would not be looked at twice. Nia stated: "I'm sorry but it's the reality. "Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid's face, are they ready?"

It seemed like Nia is talking about names like Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others. Who, are, or will continue to bag big banner films by popular directors. These celebs generally don't even have to audition for a role and are offered a film on a silver platter while outsiders have to hustle every day for the same. Don't you think what Nia is saying is true?

Because it's been proven time and again in the stark difference on how star kids get a film compared to a person from a non-film family. For example, Sara Ali Khan was given 'Simmba' just because she went to Rohit Shetty's office requesting him to give her work.