Do you agree that Ranveer Singh owes his success to Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood these days. From starting out with Yash Raj Films and seeing a bunch of flops initially, Ranveer is now a big and popular name in the film industry. But in my opinion, the credit for a lot of what he has achieved goes to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His first collaboration with Bhansali and Deepika Padukone was on 'Goliyon Ki Leela - Ramleela.'

The film was a major success and the trio collaborated again on the historical drama 'Bajirao Mastani.' The film exploded and catapulted Ranveer and Deepika's stardom and put them on the map almost instantly. The quality of films Ranveer was doing pre-Bhansali (except a few like 'Lootera') changed drastically post the success of these films.

He was and still is doing films with big directors under big banners. So do you believe that Ranveer's career growth can be attributed to his collab with Bhansali?