Do you agree that Ranveer Singh should do more family-oriented films?

When it comes to Ranveer Singh we have always seen him trying different characters and he has proven himself numerous times that he is not just a boy next door or a chocolate boy actor. We have seen him doing both family-oriented oriented films and dark films. His recent family-oriented film was 83 which did good at the Box Office.

We also know how Ranveer Singh becomes the character whose role he is playing in the films, this we have heard from all his co-actors and also his wife Deepika Padukone. In an interview she also said that she has to deal with new Ranveer Singh after every new movie he does!

Recently in an interview Ranveer said that right now he is in the mood of doing family-oriented movies as his upcoming fims are both family-oriented and plus he would enjoy watching them with his in-laws, kids and family members. We will see him as the favourite chocolate boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and as Romeo in Karan Johar's Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

What do you suggest should he do more family-oriented movies or dark films?