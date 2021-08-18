Do you agree with Richa Chadha's views on nepotism?

Richa Chadha is one of the most talented and outspoken actresses in Bollywood. She recently took to Instagram and shared her writing on stories where she talked about the ills of the film industry where people manipulate others into making them do things that are not good for them.





Richa wrote an interesting bit about the press people, saying that the people who write long pieces on how nepotism is ruining Bollywood will be running behind pre-pubescents with a famous last name. I couldn't help but think about the fact that she just dropped a truth bomb.





It's true not just for journalists, but also for the audiences who don't appreciate good talent but are obsessed with the gym/airport looks of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Richa's other great observation was that these people also love to diss those who are talented and self-made.





Do you agree with Richa's views on all these things?