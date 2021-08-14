Do you agree that Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon has risen from their ashes?

Bollywood actors are trying to choose movies based on good content now. The execution of movies has changed over the years. In the last couple of months, we have seen actors become like a phoenix who rose from their ashes. Like Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train and Sandeep and Pinky Faraar, Kriti Sanon in Mimi, Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah, and many more. Do you agree with this? What are your thoughts? Who do you think other than them have risen from their past career graph?