Do you agree with Somy Ali that Aryan Khan is being used by the judiciary to prove a point?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail yesterday and has been sent to Arthur Road Jail in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Ever since this news broke out, people have been talking either against or in support of Aryan. From celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Mika Singh and Zoya Akhtar, writing in his support on social media.

Now, yesteryear actress Somy Ali has said that Aryan is being used by the judiciary to prove a point. She said, "What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break.' Somy also said that she tried pot (marijuana) with late actress Divya Bharti when she was 15 during the shoot of Andolan.

Do you agree with Somy's views? Since it is true that people who have committed more serious crimes are walking free and how 3000 kg of drugs that were captured at the Adani port was completely ignored by the media.