Do you agree that with Tandav, Sunil Grover proved that he is much more than just a comedian?

Sunil Grover who is well known for his comedy and comic characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati isn't just another comedian but also a powerful actor.

With his amazing performance in 'Tandav' he showed everyone his true potential.

The series Tandav features is a multi starrer political drama and it got immensely loved by the audience not just because of the main characters like Saif ali khan but also the other actors too.

Never before seen in this avatar, Sunil Grover as Gurpal is cunning and ruthless. His character is a secretive man who never reveals his true emotions. Samar’s (Saif Ali Khan) most trusted man, Gurpal loyally pulls all strings to establish Samar. He is more dangerous than what meets the eye. Do you agree that Sunil Grover proved with Tandav that he is much more than just a comedian?