Do you agree that television actors should be given more space in Bollywood?

Do you think Bollywood needs some of the television actors' presence in the films to enrich acting prowess? Prachi Desai, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, Krystle Dsouza, Drasti Dhami - these actresses have taken another step ahead to feature in Bollywood films or web shows for OTT platforms. Since Shah Rukh Khan, Ronit Roy, Sushant Singh Rajput, tv actors have made a special place in Bollywood. Would you agree that television actors and actresses should work more on Bollywood projects? Let us know a few names of tv actors' whom you think will be capable of OTT shows or theatrical movies.