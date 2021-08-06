Do you agree that there's an uncanny similarity between Flash and Spider Man's characters?

Yesterday, I was watching Justice League, and suddenly it made me realise that DC's Flash character and Marvel's SpiderMan character have a unique resemblance. Well, not in terms of their superpowers, obviously, but as the character portrayal.





Batman finds Barry, aka Flash, in the movie Justice League and brings him to the team. He goes all baffled when he finds out that Bruce is Batman. The same happened in Civil War when Iron Man goes to get SpiderMan. In Avengers, Peter Parker, aka, SpiderMan has cute chemistry with Tony Stark or Iron Man, and in DC, Flash has the same kind of bonding with Batman. Flash talks too much, and so does SpiderMan.





They both have charming appearances. Have you ever noticed this similarity? Do you agree?