Do you agree that Vicky Kaushal has aced it in the biopic genre?

Vicky Kaushal is riding on the success of his recent release 'Sardar Udham.' The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was based on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated former Punjab Governor, Michael O. Dowyer. Vicky's subtle portrayal of the revolutionary without tapping into jingoism and hyper-masculinity has been praised by many.

Now, he is gearing up for another biopic with Meghna Gulzar. The film titled 'Sam Bahadur will chronicle the life of former Indian Army chief Sam Manekshaw. The film will go on the floor next year. His look as the title character was revealed last year where he looked like a mirror image of Manekshaw.

Do you believe Vicky will be achieving more success by doing biopics like Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur? Since it's a tricky genre and most Hindi biopics are not very well made. But Vicky seems to have a knack for choosing the right scripts in this genre.