Do you agree with Yami Gautam that media outlets only mention male actors in reviews?

Yami Gautam's horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' was released recently on Disney + Hotstar. The film, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The reviews have been mixed to positive of the film while many feeling that the humour quotient wasn't on the level of 'Stree' or 'Go Goa Gone.' Yami took to Twitter and retweeted a review, pointing out a problem that has been pretty normalized.

She criticised a media outlet named India Today Showbiz for not mentioning the female leads in their review. Yami wrote: "Thank you for the feedback but its high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well."

Do you think her criticism is valid? Because I feel that reviewers do tend to only mention male stars in the headline until or unless it's a female-led film. But all we can do is hope for it to change.