Do you all know about the rumour that ITZY was supposed to be named 'Denimalz'?

Yes, this is true. Before the debut of ITZY, when the girls were still trainees and Kpop fans were anticipating a new girl group from JYP Entertainment, there was news saying that JYP has recently trademarked the name 'denimalz'. Fans were quick to suggest that it was the name of JYP's new girl group and there were so many memes floating around stan Twitter. But later on, it was revealed that JYP actually trademarked it for Day6's animal theme merch. It became one of the most iconic moments in JYP stans history.

It was just like how Jimin could have ended up as J-baby lol.

Now, there are rumours that JYP's new girl group is to be named NNMIXX. What do you think, is this true or another misinformation?