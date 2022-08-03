I just finished watching the Koffee with Karan episode with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor and I must say every episode of Koffee With Karan is a revelation, especially the duos that have been featured throughout Season 7. And the eleventh episode was no different. Given that Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were involved, it was in reality more energetic than usual. This episode has it everything, from their passion for their jobs to discussions of sex and marriage.





However, Anil Kapoor and his energy are unmatched. He works out more than the typical millennial and keeps up with trends better than most of us, but if I overlook those things, he's just like any other desi dad.





Those who have seen the episode can all relate to what I'm saying, and I encourage everyone else to see it as well because it's hilarious and full of things that will make you all go, "Oh, that's so my dad."