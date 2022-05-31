Mouni's character in Brahmastra is inspired Elizabeth Olsen's character Wanda in MCU?

A promo for Brahmastra was released today announcing the trailer date for the movie and it gave us stills for all the main characters of the movie- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Ever since the promo was released today netizens have been trolling Mouni Roy for her character's resemblance to Wanda Maximoff in MCU, there have been like "Sasti Wanda" and many others. Do you think the same is the case?