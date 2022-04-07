Do you also think Ram Charan 'overshadowed' Jr. NTR in RRR?

Sucess party was held for RRR, as the movie croses 1000 corer. The party was attended by many stars from Bollywood as well as Tolly and Kollywood. A section of people claim that Ram Charan has 'overshadowed' Jr. NTR in RRR. When Ram Charan was asked the same question the actor very straight forwardly denied this claim. According to him, both the actors, Ram and Jr. NTR, were sharing the screen equally. He was not the only one to open up on this subject, but Tarak too had the same opinion as Ram Charan. The audience however have loved the film so much that the movie has now crossed Rs. 1000 Crore.

It broke so many records including SS Rajamouli's own record of Bahubali.