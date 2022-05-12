Do you also think that Siddharth Malhotra has done justice with the 'Shershaah' movie?

I think this is the best ever performance of Siddharth Malhotra. I have seen his other movies, but honestly speaking I never found him impressive. Not that he didn't put effort. He is one of those actors who gives his hundred per cent sincerity in whatever he does. I don't have any complaints as regards his efforts or actioning or hard work. However, possibly the connection has been missing. I have seen his biggest hit "Ek Villain", and he has done a decent job. The film had a strong storyline. But I was not much impressed, somewhere I didn't find him convincing in the role, things were not looking natural, even though he acted well. That's it – he acted well; he didn't live the role. Siddharth is handsome, manly, built like an athlete, and tall. He has all the ingredients to make it to the top. Still, he has not been able to make it.





However, 'Shershaah' is the movie he can look forward to shaping up his career. He looks absolutely natural, and spontaneous – the connection is instant. He didn't have to try to look or act like Captain Batra. He acted as if it is his own story. He seems to live the role of Captain Batra himself, he emoted quite brilliantly. Even for a second, I never felt that he is not Captain Batra. The connect has been killing, I think he has done full justice to the role. Possibly it couldn't have been better.