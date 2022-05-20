Do you believe Aamir Khan will be able to capture Forrest Gump's craziness in Lal Singh Chaddha?

Aamir Khan had not appeared in a film in a long time. His most recent film, Thugs of Hindustan, failed to impress his admirers, prompting him to sit and reflect as Mr. Perfect on where he went wrong. Now his new film called Laal Singh Chaddha, which has fans eager because they haven't seen anything new from Aamir since his 2016 blockbuster Dangal. The Laal Singh Chadha's publication date had previously been pushed back multiple times, and it was finally postponed because to the Covid 19 pandemic and now the trailer is out.

The film tells the narrative of a Sikh man played by Aamir Khan, who is joined by Kareena Kapoor in this after 3 Idiots. The film is a remake of the 1944 American film Forest Gump, which was based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name.

Aamir Khan had previously stated, "I have always enjoyed 'Forrest Gump' as a script." "This individual has a tremendous narrative to tell. It's a heartwarming tale. It's a film that makes you happy. It's a film for the entire family to enjoy."

This isn't 1994, and given Bollywood's track record, not even Aamir Khan's brilliance can convince me that "Laal Singh Chadda" will do it justice.





The trailer, on the other hand, isn't horrible — it's full of intrigue, drama, and Aamir Khan's decent performance. The actor has captured Tom Hanks' classic face as well as his mannerisms.



