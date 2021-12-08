Do you believe Karan Johar has learned from the mistakes he made in his previous films?

Karan Johar's 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' will clock 20 years on December 14th. Like yesterday, one of the users pointed out the fact that this film hasn't aged well. Just like most films from the 90s or early 2000s. But this is also true for all of Kjo's films. Be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho (which he co-wrote and produced) and to an extend 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.'

My point is, is he learning from his mistakes though? Like he made a film like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and that film is also problematic on some levels. Especially the way Ranbir's character reacts after being rejected by Alizeh. Towards the end, he pushes her which felt really wrong. What do you think?