Do you believe Katrina Kaif doesn't deserve to be the star that she is?

Well, the answer is simple, and we can see it right in front of our eyes every time we watch her film. She is attractive, and I am confident that no one disagrees with me. However, for an actor, looks aren't everything.





Acting entails putting oneself in the shoes of the character one is portraying. She should learn something by watching decent movies. So many accolades and honours, and good actors are still nowhere to be seen, even from afar. To be more specific, I believe No, she does not deserve to be a celebrity, even if she is. What do you think?