Do you believe Mary Kom would have done this well if a North Eastern actress had been cast?

Mary Kom, according to Priyanka Chopra, has a particular place in her heart because of the time she spent with the fighter. However, she stated that she does not resemble her. The part should have probably gone to someone from the Northeast. But she was just a hungry actor who wanted to share her narrative because she inspired me so much as a woman.

However, I believe our society would not have appreciated the film as much because many of us are unfamiliar with northeastern faces, and the film would not have garnered much popularity. I agree with Priyanka's statement, but I'd like to add that she handled it so beautifully in the film that I adored her.

